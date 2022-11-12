Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $13.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

TFX stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

