Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,314. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 35.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.3491 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.