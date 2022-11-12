Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,986. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 512.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 350,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 302.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

