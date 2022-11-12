Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 267,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,160. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,718,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 200,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 163,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 335,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

