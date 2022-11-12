Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

