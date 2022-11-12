Teramo Advisors LLC Takes $28.44 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,436,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 101,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.17. 3,746,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

