Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.91 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00011462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $45.91 million and $2.54 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

