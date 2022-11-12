TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TESS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

