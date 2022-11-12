Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,755.19 on Major Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,755.19 or 0.10431036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $85.04 million and $683,249.05 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30714908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.