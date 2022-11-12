Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 594,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,019. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.