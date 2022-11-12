Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

