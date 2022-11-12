Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $179.49. 6,911,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,768. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

