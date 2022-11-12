Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Santa Monica Partners LP

Santa Monica Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 20.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Texas Pacific Land worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,675.98. 35,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,199. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,047.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,752.56.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

