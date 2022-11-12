Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.