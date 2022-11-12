Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 4.7 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,422 shares of company stock worth $991,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.