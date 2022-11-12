TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFII opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $114.57. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

