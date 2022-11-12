THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
