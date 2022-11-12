THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

