The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.68

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.68 and traded as high as $36.87. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 9,958 shares.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $126,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,593.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $235,620.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.