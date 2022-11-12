The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $35.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 72,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

