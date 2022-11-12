The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $2.25

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Hyliion Trading Up 13.2 %

HYLN stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 12,683.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 13,618.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

