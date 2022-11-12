The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 930.4% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Music Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Music Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Music Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Music Acquisition alerts:

Music Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

TMAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 12,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,278. Music Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Music Acquisition Company Profile

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.