The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.