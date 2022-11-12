The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 1,193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.5 days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of SCVPF remained flat at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $12.22.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
