The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 1,193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.5 days.

Shares of SCVPF remained flat at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

