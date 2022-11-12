The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,711 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $246,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 705,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 115,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.