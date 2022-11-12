Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 368.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 454.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,190 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $538.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.