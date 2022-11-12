TheStreet Downgrades Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) to C+

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IOR opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

