TheStreet Upgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. Employers has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Employers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Employers’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Employers by 709.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

