Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.57 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $177.57 million and approximately $21.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,792.88 or 0.99968879 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00245496 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01736329 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $18,264,377.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

