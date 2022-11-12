Thunder Brawl Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.85 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $91.85 million and $188,869.29 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.48957933 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $282,271.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

