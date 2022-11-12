TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.