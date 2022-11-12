TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TODGF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

