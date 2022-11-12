Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of TKGSY stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

