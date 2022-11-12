Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $350,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.