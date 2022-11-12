Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Cormark

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$8.82 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.03 and a twelve month high of C$9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,050. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$886,048.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$886,048.35. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,050. Insiders have acquired 348,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,541 in the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.