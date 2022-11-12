Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 225.0% in October

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group Stock Performance
Shares of TGHI stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200,492,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,627,856. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile
