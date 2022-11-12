Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 225.0% in October

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGHI stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200,492,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,627,856. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc operates as a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. Its TP Platform is designed to enhance the fan experience and drive commercial aspects of the sports and entertainment business. The features of the platform include live streaming, video content library, access to limited edition merchandise including collectables such as limited-edition videos and other digitized media files (non-fungible tokens (NFT)), full end to end shop module, metaverse ready gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards and associated benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.