Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,824,500 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the October 15th total of 7,709,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 275.4 days.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
TRMLF stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $63.94.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
