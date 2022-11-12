TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 69,411 shares of company stock worth $119,742 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCON stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 99,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,968. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.