TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 69,411 shares of company stock worth $119,742 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TCON stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 99,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,968. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
