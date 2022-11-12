TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.50.

TransAlta Price Performance

TSE TA opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

