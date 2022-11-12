TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 478.8% from the October 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 116,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.62. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

