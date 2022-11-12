TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.68-22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.68-$22.08 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG traded down $13.77 on Friday, reaching $626.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,371. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.41.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Cfra boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $714.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,671. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.