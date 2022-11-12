TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.