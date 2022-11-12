Traxx Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $185,289.87 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traxx has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00588668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,167.55 or 0.30662776 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

