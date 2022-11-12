Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSRYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

About Treasury Wine Estates

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0979 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

