Trek Financial LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 26,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 35.9% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 25,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $7,122,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,569,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,059,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

