Trek Financial LLC Buys 5,892 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 19,916,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,088,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

