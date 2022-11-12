Trek Financial LLC Has $997,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,207 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

