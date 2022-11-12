Trek Financial LLC Takes $7.28 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 273,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 0.7% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UJUN. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,506. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

