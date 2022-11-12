Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,738. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

