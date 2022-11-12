Trek Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.33. 1,248,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

