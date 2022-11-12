Trek Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,664,000 after purchasing an additional 868,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.27. 3,852,396 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

